AUDIO: 11-Year-Old-Female Flown to Trauma Center After Dog Attack in Avenue

On Friday, June 15, 2018, at approximately 2:20 p.m., EMS personnel responded to Cobrums Wharf Road, in Avenue, for the reported animal attack.
While rescue personnel were responding, they were advised by the 911 caller that the victim, an 11-year-old female, had severe facial injuries and a “complete amputation” of her lips.
Crews arrived on scene and requested a helicopter due to her injuries. The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.
The Incident is being investigated by St. Mary’s County Animal Control, and updates will be provided when they become available.
How about try some real reporting and NAME THE BREED that did this.
Here comes all the nutbag pit owners coming out with their “It’s not the dog’s fault bs before they even know the story. No matter how good you raise them, they can still and will attack
Why would you put a beware of dog warning and not have all the facts of the incident!! Is it a family pet, is it still on the loose, have they caught it yet?? SoMdnews please get the full story before younpostnit