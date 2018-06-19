Dumpster Fire in Lexington Park

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, at approximately 9:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 22000 Block of Valley Estates Drive, for the reported dumpster fire.

Before the arrival of firefighters, citizens were trying to use fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire.

Crews arrived to find a dumpster with fire showing. The fire was contained to the dumpster and extinguished within a few minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

