AUDIO: Child Assaulted with Baseball Bat Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, at approximately 8:45 p.m., emergency medical response personnel responded to Great Mills Road, and Cypress Way, in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault.

While rescue personnel were responding, they were advised by the 911 caller that an 8-year-old male had been assaulted with a metal baseball bat, and was bleeding from his ears and had lost consciousness.

A helicopter was dispatched, and the victim was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 hangar, where he was then flown to an area trauma center for his injuries.

Prior to the assault, children were playing with plastic baseball bats and hitting each other, one on the boys became angry after being hit and went and got a metal baseball bat and struck another boy in the head.

An arrest was made and police continue to investigate the incident, updates will be provided as they become available.

