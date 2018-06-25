Three Arrested for Disorderly Conduct After Fight at Prince Frederick Holiday Inn





On May 13, 2018 multiple deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Inn, in Prince Frederick for the report of a fight in progress.

As units were arriving on scene Sergeant G. Shrawder observed two vehicles attempting to leave from the scene. Corporal Harms stopped one of the vehicles with three occupants inside that were being disorderly. While trying to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle Deputy Yates could smell the odor of burnt marijuana and alcohol coming from inside of the vehicle.

All occupants were removed from the vehicle and later identified as Larawnn Dicks, 31 of Upper Marlboro, Nerissa Snyder, 31 of Upper Marlboro, and Quentin Wilbert, 31 of Colorado.

While trying to place Dicks into handcuffs he continued to resist and fight with deputies. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Assault-Second Degree.

Snyder was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Fail Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order of Law Enforcement Officer.

Wilbert was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.