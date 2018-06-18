WAS IT YOU? – Charles County Retailer Sells Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 million

Lucky winner purchased ticket at Grinders Liquors

No one hit the jackpot in the Friday, June 15 Mega Millions drawing, but there was a $1 million winner here in Maryland.

Check your tickets if you played Mega Millions at Grinders Liquors, located at 4450 Chicamuxen Road in Marbury. The Charles County retailer sold a second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million. The ticket matched the five white balls that were drawn (1, 11, 37, 47 and 51), but missed out on hitting the jackpot because it did not match the yellow Mega Ball (6).

The winner must claim the prize within 182 days of the drawing date. The Maryland Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place before bringing it to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore to claim the prize.

Since there was no jackpot winner in Friday’s drawing, the jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, June 19 rolls to an estimated annuity value of $175 million before taxes, with an estimated cash value of $105.1 million before taxes.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

