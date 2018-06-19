Driver Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

On Monday, June 18, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Bay Forest Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported single vehicle motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway in the woods, with the single driver/occupant unresponsive.

The occupant was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The cause of the crash is thought to be a medical emergency, and is still under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

