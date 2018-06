SMNEWSNET.COM found the following on Facebook the other day, and wanted to share it here.

Saw this moving sight today in La Plata, and had to stop and capture it, as well personally thank the Maryland State Police Officer!

With sweat pouring down his face, in over 85 degree weather, wearing 50+pounds of gear, there to simply help an elderly woman change her tire.

As I thank him for his service, he looked up at me and said “I’m glad I could be here to help!”