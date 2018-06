On June 18, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 20000 Block of Chingville Road, in Leonardtown, for the report of a burn victim.

While units were responding, dispatch advised the victim was a 6-year-old-male, with burns to his hands and stomach.

The child was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.