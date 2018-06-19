Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Two Separate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collisions in Suitland and Bladensburg

The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Suitland.

The victim is 23-year-old Joseph Simmons of Traders Xing in Laurel.

On June 17th, at approximately 12:25 pm, patrol officers were called to Allentown Road at Maxwell Drive for a collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals a car travelling on Maxwell Drive was attempting to make a left turn onto Allentown Road when it collided with Simmons who was riding a motorcycle on Allentown Road. Simmons was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)



The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Bladensburg. Investigators are working to confirm the victim’s identity. Her name will be released once her family is notified.

On June 17th, at approximately 12:20 pm, patrol officers responded to the intersection of 48th Street and Annapolis Road for a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, an adult female, was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries several hours later. The driver of the involved SUV remained on the scene.

The investigation reveals the driver was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road and made a right turn on to 48th Street. The pedestrian was struck as she tried to cross 48th Street. Preliminarily, it appears she was in the crosswalk. The investigation into who had the right of way is continuing.

