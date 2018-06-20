Driver in Hit-and-Run with STS Bus That Injured 6 People Charged with Several Citations

June 20, 2018
Brandon Girard Allen, 30, of Lexington Park

Brandon Girard Allen, 30, of Lexington Park

UPDATE 6/20/2018: Brandon Girard Allen, 30, of Lexington Park was issued several traffic citations following a personal-injury crash with a St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) bus on June 19, 2018 on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

After the rear of the bus was struck, a driver in a black 2003 GMC Yukon was seen fleeing into the nearby Patuxent Park neighborhood. Allen, determined to be the driver, was later located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and was charged with several citations for Failure to Remain on Scene of Accident Involving Personal Injury, Failure to Return to Scene of Accident involving Personal Injury and other traffic charges.

Six patients from the STS bus were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown Tuesday for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputy Andrew Budd conducted the investigation.

Booking Photo from a 2014 arrest.

6/19/2018: On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report at a motor vehicle accident involving an county STS bus.

Five people one the bus reported to have injuries.

A witness said a black SUV hit the bus in the rear and then took of down Midway Drive.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and details will be provided as they become available.




This entry was posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:41 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to Driver in Hit-and-Run with STS Bus That Injured 6 People Charged with Several Citations

  1. TellItLikeItIs on June 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I wonder if this is the same STS bus (driver) that uses the merge lane on 235 to weave in and out of traffic every day?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      probably… I’ve seen many do it.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 8:04 am

      The STS buses use the right lane to pick up and drop off passengers. They have to use this lane for designated stops. They are on a timed schedule and have to meet other routes to transfer. It is a great benefit to the area and meets needs.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 am

    The black SUV “took of” no wonder there were so many injured. lmao

    Reply
    • AliceW on June 19, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      Let me guess the windows had excessive tint on the windows so gender and numbers could not be observed. It could have been Elvis driving.

      Reply
  3. I call BS on June 19, 2018 at 11:44 am

    LMFAO… of course 5 people on the bus have injuries!!
    Gotta make that money one way or another! There isn’t even a scratch on the bus!
    I’m rollin over here! Y’all way too much for me!

    Reply
    • AliceW on June 19, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      I would bet that two were on the bus during the accident, the rest got on before the police arrived.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      I said the same thing! No scratches nothing..but 5 people injured. They will be at the chiropractor tomorrow. Lmao

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      I agree! Someone is looking for some freebies for sure!! I’d love to know the extent of those 5 injuries. It looks like a bicycle rear-ended the damn bus..

      Reply
  4. Ziggy on June 19, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    what a joke!!!! some people sure do have big balls don’t they

    Reply
  5. matrix on June 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    disability lawyers must be salivating over this news

    Reply
    • Cap'n Obvious on June 19, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Like squeezing blood from a turnip…that’s vanished.

      Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    It would be helpful is the bus had some sort of illumination on when they STOP in the middle of the road.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    looks like the Black SUV could be leaking some Rad Fluid…

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Have fun checking the ghetto

    Reply
  9. Just Curious on June 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Any one look at his 2014 sheet?

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Nice. Last photo shows them parked directly outside of an attorney’s office

    Reply
  11. Base Worker on June 20, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I know Brandon personally. Can’t condone what he did, and he has made mistakes. But it is my honest opinion that he is a good person. As for the five dregs of society claiming injury, I think its time for some False Statement charges because requiring hospotalisation after THAT, is obviously a scam.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Not smart, he went from getting a ticket to going to jail. Now he will have multiple legal issues, insurance issues, and (if he works on the base) employment issues. Who knows, maybe he will get off on a legal technicality like he had to take a $h!t and that is why he left the scene and didn’t even stick around to see if everyone was okay.

    Reply
  13. matrix on June 20, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    this guy is going to need Matlock to get him off, oh wait he died…lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.