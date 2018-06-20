Driver in Hit-and-Run with STS Bus That Injured 6 People Charged with Several Citations

UPDATE 6/20/2018: Brandon Girard Allen, 30, of Lexington Park was issued several traffic citations following a personal-injury crash with a St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) bus on June 19, 2018 on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

After the rear of the bus was struck, a driver in a black 2003 GMC Yukon was seen fleeing into the nearby Patuxent Park neighborhood. Allen, determined to be the driver, was later located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and was charged with several citations for Failure to Remain on Scene of Accident Involving Personal Injury, Failure to Return to Scene of Accident involving Personal Injury and other traffic charges.

Six patients from the STS bus were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown Tuesday for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputy Andrew Budd conducted the investigation.

Booking Photo from a 2014 arrest.

6/19/2018: On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report at a motor vehicle accident involving an county STS bus.

Five people one the bus reported to have injuries.

A witness said a black SUV hit the bus in the rear and then took of down Midway Drive.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and details will be provided as they become available.

