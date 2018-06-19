Roger C. Jones, 74, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on June 12, 2018. Roger was born on August 7, 1943. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Dilley (David); and two grandchildren, Lorin Parrella (Donny) and Kevin Dilley.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, June 19 for visitation at 10:30 a.m. until Celebration of Life Services at 11:30 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD 20623.