Agnes Patricia Mason, 68 of Bushwood, MD, affectionately known as “Sugar Pig”, passed away on June 9, 2018. Agnes was the daughter of the late Sarah and James Cullins Butler. Agnes was born on September 27, 1949 in Oakville, MD and was raised with one sister, Mildred and four brothers, Francis “Figgy”, David, Rudolph “Pete” and James Jr. “Jitter”. Agnes attended St. Peter Claver School in Ridge, MD and Banneker High School in Loveville, MD.

Agnes had a tenured career at Southern Maryland Oil in LaPlata working over 33 years from 1975 to 2008. Recently Agnes was employed with The Promise Center, Charlotte Hall, MD from 2008 to 2018. Sugar Pig will be remembered for her kind, giving and caring nature that always put people’s well-being before her own. Agnes was in the business of loving and taking care of people. People of all ages benefitted from Agnes’s thoughtful actions. Agnes was a member of Sodality of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Morganza. Agnes had a love for children she called them her “sugar-cubes” and they called her “Mama Suga” specifically they are Dariece, Nyaria, Xenia, Dayshawn, Treyshawn, Maddox and Cassie. A caterer at heart Agnes loved to cook, that was evident at her Sunday dinners and catering events. There was always the opportunity to take a plate or two home. Agnes loved and enjoyed life. If there was a party, Agnes and Suzy May were the life of it. “Suga” enjoyed going to the casino with Ms. Dorothy and her family, playing bingo and dancing with her friends. Agnes especially loved spending time with her friend Mr. Lewis. Agnes was always on the go. Agnes was an individual that put people first and that showed in how she treated and loved people.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, James Cullins and Sarah Butler; sister, Mildred Gross; brothers, David, James Jr. and Rudolph Butler; sister in law, Mary Cecilia Butler.

Agnes is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Jones (Marvin) of Springfield, VA and Angela Fenwick (Brian) of Bushwood, MD; two sisters, Barbara Neal of Clinton, MD and Mary Holton of Leonardtown, MD; one brother, Francis Butler (Evelyn) of Mechanicsville, MD; two sisters-in-law, Charlene Butler of Baltimore, MD and Aurelia Marshall of Clinton, MD; four grandchildren, Skye Stewart, Alijah Jones, Bryson Fenwick and Braylon Fenwick; god-son, Gary Mitchell; god-sister, Diane Dickerson; special son, Michael Reeves (Dee); special companion, Mr. Lewis Countiss; childhood friend, Susan Mason; two devoted mother figures, Mrs. Dorothy Fenwick and Mrs. Vincena Dickerson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who are too many to name.

We have lost our Mother, our Sister, our Aunt and our special friend but she will always be our “Sugar Pig”, our “Mama Suga”, our Agnes. Family and friends will unite on Monday, June 18, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.