Curtis Adams Seltzer, Jr. 73 of Punta Gorda, FL passed away at his son’s home in Valley Lee, MD surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born October 21, 1944 in Northampton, PA to the late Curtis Adams Seltzer, Sr. and Mary Catherine Hewett.

He married Ann Mae Hallman of October 30, 1965 in Slatington, PA. They were married for 39 years until her passing in 2004.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, his children, Curtis Adams Seltzer, III of Danielsville, PA, and Robert (Stacy) Seltzer of Valley Lee, MD, His brother, Gwyn (Susan) Seltzer of Danielsville, PA and two grand-children, Nathan and Sophie Seltzer.

Curt joined the Navy on December 26, 1962 and moved to St. Mary’s County and made it his home for the next 55 years until recently moving to Florida.

He proudly claimed to be a Good Ole Boy from St. Mary’s County. He retired after proudly serving 21 years as a Senior Chief. He was a past Post 221 Commander and District Commander of the American Legion. He was a member of the VFW, The Thomas J. Shryock Masonic Lodge, and Optimist Club. He enjoyed driving his 46 Ford Coupe, attending car shows, camping, NASCAR, and was famous for being known as the VW man. He was a proud American who loved his family and many close friends. He was a great story teller and will be truly missed.

The family will receive friends on June 19, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by Masonic prayers at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD; where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Brian Shepard officiating.

Interment will follow in St. George’s Episcopal Cemetery Valley Lee, MD. Pallbearers will be; Robert Seltzer, Nathan Seltzer, Gwyn Seltzer, Jay Hills, John Kenney, and Monty Harvey. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Bill Griffis, Dave Lang, Mike Jordan, Ken Harmon, John Woodman, Jack Murphy, Shawn Bean and Justin Harmon.