Harold Rodney Thompson, 77 of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 14, 2018 at his home.

He was the son of the late Edna Elizabeth Dean Thompson and Andrew Latelle Thompson. Rodney was the loving husband of Jeanette Davis Thompson, whom he married on February 9, 1963 in Asheville, NC.

He is survived by his children: Leah (Richard) Menard of Hollywood, MD, Drew (Candace) Thompson of Hollywood, MD, Philip (Dana) Thompson of Glen Burnie, MD Gayle (Tom) Kelly of Hollywood, MD and Wade Thompson of Hollywood, MD, siblings: Tim (Helen) Thompson of Mechanicsville, MD, Barbara Thompson of Hollywood, MD and Jerry (Linda) Thompson of Hollywood, MD, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Rodney was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, he graduated from Leonardtown high school in 1959 and from Eastern Nazarene College in 1962 with an Associate Degree. He was the Owner of Homestead Auction.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 10:00AM in the Hollywood Church of the Nazarene, Hollywood, MD with Reverend Paul McPherson officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Tom Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Mitchell Kelly, Lance Kelly, Jared Menard and Michael Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Drew Thompson, Philip Thompson, Wade Thompson, Tim Thompson, Jerry Thompson, Josh Ellison, Richard Menard and Jamey Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, Hollywood Church of the Nazarene and /or Leonardtown Church of the Nazarene.