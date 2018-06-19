La Plata Man Arrested After Breaking Leg of 22-Year-Old Woman in Road Rage Incident

On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at approximately 6:05 p.m., officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Hastings Drive in Manassas to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a minor two-vehicle accident with a 2007 Toyota Scion while driving a 2011 Ford F150 in the above area. During the encounter, the accused got out of his vehicle and confronted the driver of the Scion, identified as a 22-year-old woman. After an exchange of words, the accused struck the victim in the face. The accused walked back to his vehicle and got in as the victim followed him. At some point, the accused placed the F150 into drive, which knocked the victim onto the ground, and the F150 proceeded to run over the victim’s leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg and serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Robert Dale Warren, 60, of La Plata, was arrested on June 14 without incident.

Warren was charged with malicious wounding, assault & battery, and hit & run, he has a court date: scheduled for July 25, 2018 , and is currently being held without bond.

