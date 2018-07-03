Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Trespassing

July 3, 2018
Richard Stuart McGrath, 4

Richard Stuart McGrath, 4

On June 30, 2018 Deputy Y. Bortchevsky was conducting a patrol check at the Chesapeake Beach Fastop when he observed Richard Stuart McGrath, 47, standing in front of the door. Once McGrath noticed the officer, he began to walk away, knowing that he is banned indefinitely from the Fastop property.

Deputy Bortchevsky detained McGrath in the parking lot of Kellam’s Field.

McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing.

Chesapeake Beach Man Charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

On June 15, 2018 Deputy Fox of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Peking Inn, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival, Deputy Fox made contact the male subject later identified as Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach who was extremely intoxicated and yelling profanities at nearby citizens. It was also determined McGrath was urinating in front of numerous citizens in the area.

McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct.

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

This entry was posted on July 3, 2018 at 10:14 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Trespassing

  1. matrix on June 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    now that’s what a real bum looks like

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Hes got nothing on your father

      Reply
      • Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 5:43 am

        And his father has nothing on YOU!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 4:26 pm

          and YOU have nothing on his father’s GOLDFISH!

          Reply
  2. Rob Stark on June 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    He’s got bigger tits than some women

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 9:04 am

      sorry bud… I love my IBTC women.

      Reply
  3. Otis Scorpio can spare a dime, buddy on June 19, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    He doesn’t look a day over 72.

    Reply
  4. Imtoothless on June 20, 2018 at 6:04 am

    Love the “wife beater”

    Reply
  5. Beach Bum on June 20, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Pure white trash loser.

    Nothing more, perhaps even less.

    Chesapeake Beach… nuff said.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 20, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Too bad this wasn’t in Virginia, he would have to register as a sex offender for 5 years. At 47 he should be able to control himself, some people just shouldn’t drink.

    Reply
  7. Gerimander on June 20, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Hand me another 20 oz Bud Ice out of that there cooler.

    Reply
  8. Keytasha on June 20, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    White Trump Trash!!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 3, 2018 at 11:55 am

      From the looks of your pseudo-name your mother lost the scrabble game.

      Reply
    • Aneale on July 3, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      Bet you he’s a democrap. Wonder if I can get away with saying black Obama garbage? This is a test.

      Reply
  9. Anybody's Guess on June 21, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Wonder what “strategy” SoMD Newsnet uses to censor-out the comments that they wont allow to be posted?

    It must be randomly done. For example – I don’t use profanity etc. and often see many other comments that were more “controversial” than mine printed. Yet – many times, after thoughtfully writing a comment – it isn’t ever posted to the forum. Very discriminating.

    Think maybe their editor or moderator just gets lazy and skips certain post “update periods” altogether?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 22, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      You know you don’t have to come to the site, right?

      Reply
  10. Anne davis on June 21, 2018 at 7:56 am

    You people make fun all you want you dont know this man and you didn’t walk in his shoes..He needs help and has for years. You all should be ashamed of yourself making jokes at someone’s sad life.You discuss me

    Reply
    • Let's Discuss it on June 21, 2018 at 10:53 am

      I don’t recall “discussing” you?

      Anyone else here discussing Anne Davis? No?

      Guess you were mistaken.

      Unless you are referring to Keytasha’s comments above……..Was that about you?

      Reply
    • Me on June 21, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      What should we “discuss” with you? You most likely meant disgust! I have had bad times in my life, but I don’t urinate in public!

      Reply
    • pfft on July 3, 2018 at 12:30 pm

      I am very “discuss” with you Anne davis, for knowing this man needs help, and not putting forth any effort…

      Reply
  11. Most Interesting Man in the World on June 21, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    I don’t always urinate in public…but when I do, I make sure I have an audience. Stay thirsty my friends.

    Reply
  12. Golden shower on June 22, 2018 at 9:56 am

    R. Kelley is his spirit animal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.