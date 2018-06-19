Helen Myers Wells, 97., passed from this earth on June 13, 2018 at the Sagepoint Senior Living Center in La Plata, MD. Helen was born in Washington, DC to Daisy and Harry Myers on November 22, 1920.

She was raised in Washington, DC and graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1938. In January of 1948, she married Maurice R Wells, Sr. (Mike). They resided in Seat Pleasant and Upper Marlboro, MD and had six children, Donna, Bucky, Helen (Kathy), Mary Barbara, Robert and Richard. They were married 48 years before Mike passed away in 1996. Helen was a secretary for Pepco where she met Mike. She was a school secretary at Central Senior High School in Seat Pleasant, MD in the late sixties and James Madison Middle School in Upper Marlboro, MD in the seventies. Helen was a very strong, loving, women and a devout Catholic. There isn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family or the people she loved. She enjoyed reading, needlework, playing the piano, and solving the Washington Post crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband Mike, her brothers Harry, Charles and Robert Myers, sisters Marguerite Susan Maher, and Alice Black and her and grandson Justin Moore. She is survived in death by her six children, 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Family and Friends will be received at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown MD on Wednesday, June 20 from 9:30 am until 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD