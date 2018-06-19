Wilma Carole “Willie” Murrow, 79, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 13, 2018 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born in Black Horse, MD on November 14, 1938 to the late William Earl Murrow and Carrie Singleton Murrow.

Wilma was a native of Harford County but moved to Southern Maryland 62 years ago. She was employed at the Naval Air Test Center by the Department of Defense as a Purchasing Agent until her retirement in 1998. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed singing. She was very social and loved to laugh with her sisters. She loved animals, especially her pet cats, dogs and talking cockatiels. Her family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her only grandchild, Alex.

Wilma is survived by her children, Michael W. Lang, III (Janenne) of Manchester, MD and Lisa C. Knight of Hollywood, MD; her grandson, Alexander Knight of Wardensville, WV; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: William Earl Murrow, Mary Elizabeth Akers, and Janet Lee Buskirk.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.