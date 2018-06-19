Kimberly Diane Briscoe, 45, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 14, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 30, 1972 in Leonardtown, MD to John Michael Smith (Shirley) of Lexington Park, MD and Shirley Marie Briscoe of Park Hall, MD.

Kim is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and attended Great Mills High School. She was employed for over 17 dedicated years with DSC. Kim and her life-long partner, Wayne Waul, enjoyed over 26 wonderful years together. She was known as the caretaker for her family and friends. She was very compassionate and enjoyed helping others. Her hobbies included playing BINGO, which she enjoyed going her cousins, and playing cards, especially DUCE. She was a jokester, the life of the party and the light of the room, she loved to laugh. Kim was a true diva and always liked to look nice. She looked forward to getting together with her co-workers every Friday for lunch at KFC. She enjoyed fishing and being on the water. She was very loved and will be missed by her family, especially her granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Kimberly is also survived by her children: Laquisha T. Briscoe of Park Hall, MD, Michael D. Briscoe of Park Hall, MD, Tiqeona M. Briscoe of Great Mills, MD, and Shontae M. Waul of Lexington Park, MD; her sisters, Tamiko Marie Belcher (Lionel) of Lexington Park, MD and Veronica Denise Miles (Tony) of Lexington Park, MD; her grandson, Jozirrah E. Gray; her life-long partner, Wayne Waul of Lexington Park, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandsons, Joseph Tyrell Gray Jr. and Jaquis Tyquan Gray; and her aunts, Barbara Geraldine Briscoe Curtis and Rose Marie Briscoe.

Family will receive friends for Kim’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Peter House at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mark’s UAME Church, 45685 Happyland Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Edward A. Smith, Charles Junior Gladden, Robert I. Morgan, Aaron D. Morgan, Melvon Thomas, godson, and Keyonte Robinson, godson. Honorary pallbearers will be William Cornelius Briscoe, Jr., Warren J. Brown, James P. Robinson, William C. Briscoe, Tom J. Glenn, Michael Herbert, Robert S. Berry, and Joseph T. Gray.

