Joseph “Jerry” Norris, 89, of Ridge, MD passed away on June 14, 2018 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Dameron, MD on June 8, 1929 to the late Thomas Jerry Norris and Rose Frances Trossback Norris.

When Jerry was 16 years old he went to work for the Department of Defense. He was employed with over 35 years of dedicated service when he retired in 1980 as a Lineman/Cable Splicer. On June 28, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Flora Norris. Together they celebrated almost 67 wonderful years of marriage. He was a charter boat captain for many years, starting in the 1950’s. He took many groups on fishing excursions. He named his boat after his lovely wife, “Flora Vee.” He loved being on his boat spending time on the water fishing. He also built his own skiff that he and his wife used to crab. When he wasn’t on the boat he supported his wife, attending all her softball games. He grew a beautiful and bountiful garden, which he took great pride in. He enjoyed spending time in Ocean City and travelled to Florida twice a year to spend time with friends. A family vacation to California to visit his sister-in-law was a vacation full of wonderful memories together.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jerry is also survived by his son, Thomas Raymond “Ray” Norris of Orange, VA; his grandchildren: Karry Powell (Phillip), Jaclyn Rae Lewis (Billy), Joshua Thomas Norris (Jamie), Kathleen Lamb (Ezekiel) and Jeanine Norris (Freddie); 21 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Robert “Robbie” Norris; and his brothers: Louis Norris, Clarence “Pete” Norris, and George Norris.

Family will receive friends for Jerry’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Raley, Charlie Simms, Bobby Wright, John Carbone, Herbie McKay, and Jim Cullison. Honorary pallbearers will be J. Scott Ridgell and David Raley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD