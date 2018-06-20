Police in Lexington Park Investigating Fifteen-Year-Old Female Stabbed in Neck

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police and emergency response personnel responded to Ronald Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing victim.

Dispatch advised the responding medical personnel that the stabbing victim was a 15-year-old female and they were stabbed in the neck.

Medical crews transported the victim to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.

