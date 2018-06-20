UPDATE: One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Woodrow Wilson Bridge

UPDATE 6/20/2018 @ 3:10 p.m. – Official MSP Press Release: One person was killed and several were injured in a multi-vehicle crash late this morning on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on I-95/495 in Prince George’s County.

The deceased has not been positively identified at this time. His body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and positive identification. The four transported for injuries or as a precaution as a result of the crash are not being identified at this time, pending notification of family.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack were dispatched in response to calls reporting a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-95/495 on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Upon arrival, troopers found multiple vehicles involved, some of which were on fire.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department responded to care for the injured and extinguish the fire. Due to the large crash scene, billowing smoke and potential for dangerous conditions, all north and southbound lanes of I-95/495 were closed for a time.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a bridge maintenance crew was examining the bridge prior to the crash. The crew members were using a boom truck that was parked on the left shoulder of the northbound main lanes. Three bridge inspection crew members were over the side of the bridge in the aerial platform and a fourth was in the truck operating the boom. Behind the boom truck, a ‘crash attenuator truck’ was positioned to help protect the boom truck and its occupants in the event of a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons unknown at this time, an empty northbound tractor trailer lost control and struck the crash attenuator truck, pushing it into the boom truck. The tractor trailer and boom truck immediately caught fire. A second fire occurred a short time later when a worker’s vehicle, parked a short distance from the scene of the initial crash, caught fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer was found deceased in the cab of the truck tractor. The three crew members in the aerial platform were lowered to a boat from the Metropolitan Police Department that was waiting under the bridge. Those workers, as well as the one operating the boom from the truck, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The preliminary information at the scene indicates all are expected to survive.

MDOT State Highway Administration CHART personnel responded and set up detours around the scene. Other agencies assisting at the scene included Virginia State Police, Metropolitan Police Department, Prince George’s County Police, MD Natural Resources Police, and the MD Department of the Environment.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation. Although a definite time for reopening the main northbound lanes of I-95/495 cannot be given, police and highway officials on the scene estimate the lanes should be reopened sometime around 5:00 p.m. today.

Up-to-the-minute information about the lane closures can be found at md511.org.

UPDATE: The incident started with a multi-vehicle collision on bridge involving a boom truck, resulting in fire.

3 workers were stranded in an extended bucket under the bridge.

Preliminary report – injuries and 1 fatality from crash 3 workers rescued and boom truck operator is OK.

6/20/2018: On Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., a large fire was reported on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

A SMNEWSNET.com reader sent us a photo from the scene

Motorists who are bound for the Woodrow Wilson Bridge should expect delays in the area.

We will provide details as they become available.

