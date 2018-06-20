Wednesday’s Pet is Murdock

Wednesday’s Pet for 06-19-2018 MURDOCK

Featured Pet: Murdock

Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

Breed: Beagle

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

Murdock is around 9 years old. He will do best in a home with humans that are around most of the time. He gets along great with other dogs but doesn’t really want to play, just likes to hang around. Murdock is very sweet and loves to be cuddled. He is not a big walker but does well on the leash, stopping to say hello to anyone that will give him attention. He has been exceptional on housetraining and is crate trained but does not need to be kept in the crate. He sleeps on the floor in a dog bed and has no interest in getting on the furniture. Murdock is low maintenance and really just needs someone that will be happy spending lots of time with him. Murdock is receiving treatment for heartworms in the next couple weeks so will need to be kept on rest for 6 weeks after treatment. After the treatment he will go on to live a healthy and happy life. Murdock will make a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in Murdock, please fill out a Adopter Profile at: http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information: The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

