Indian Head Woman Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Bryans Road

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Trooper First Class Oleksak from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack attempted to stop the driver of a white Chevy Caviler for the driver not being restrained by her seatbelt on southbound Route 210 north of Route 227, in Bryans Road.

The vehicle initially did not stop and continued south for several miles. After three miles the vehicle came to a stop on Route 210 at Mt. Aventine Road.

Upon contact with the driver, Amber Sharnice Hall, 24, of Indian Head, TFC Oleksak detected the odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. While attempting to conduct a probable cause search with Charles County Deputy J. Fromme, Hall attempted to re-enter the vehicle. TFC Oleksak instructed Hall multiple times to stop and stay away from the vehicle, but Hall disregarded his orders and continued to walk towards the vehicle. TFC Oleksak attempted to detain Hall to conduct the probable cause search and she repeatedly pulled away.

Hall was subsequently arrested by TFC Oleksak and Deputy J. Fromme. The search of the vehicle was negative.

Hall was arrested for failure to obey lawful order and resisting arrest, she was was then transported to Charles County Detention Center for processing.

