Calvert Vehicle Arson Under Investigation

June 21, 2018

On June 19, 2018, at 1:32 p.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responded to 328 Serenity Court, in Prince Frederick, for the reported vehicle fire

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2003 Saturn Sport Utility Vehicle fully engulfed in flames, threatening another vehicle.

Crews had the fire under control and extinguished in under 10 minutes

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.


2 Responses to Calvert Vehicle Arson Under Investigation

  1. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Looks like the other truck got torched too…

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    considering its in front of a “No Dumping” sign, I bet it was stolen.

    Reply

