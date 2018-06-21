Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s

June 21, 2018
Becky Sue Booth, 41, of Lexington Park

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, Cpl. Thomas Seyfried of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lexington Park Kohl’s store for a reported theft.

The loss prevention associate observed Becky Sue Booth, 41, of Lexington Park removing theft-prevention tags from clothing in an attempt to steal merchandise.

Booth said she brought a backpack and pliers into the store to remove tags and conceal stolen goods.

Booth was charged with Theft: $100 to $1,500.

23 Responses to Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s

  1. Sean on June 21, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Meth Much?

    Reply
    • Peanut on June 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      That’s methed up!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 1:40 pm

        LMMFAO

        Reply
      • Butter on June 21, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        LMAO… DEAD!

        Reply
  2. Jeff Spicoli on June 21, 2018 at 8:54 am

    See kids, this is why you don’t do drugs. Yikes!

    Reply
  3. Christina on June 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

    That’s about the worst case of meth face I’ve seen. Yuck!

    Reply
  4. Bill Bud on June 21, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Sad.. Meth Addict

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 9:19 am

    W T F

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 9:25 am

    If she stops the drugs, her face will clear up and she will be beautiful again. Perhaps this arrest will help her make that promise to herself.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 10:34 am

      I agree! Thank you for being a respectful human being.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 1:22 pm

      She is nothing but a worthless junkie thief. She needs to be removed from society. POS!

      Reply
  7. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Thems not Skeeter bites.

    Reply
    • OrkinMan on June 21, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      Chiggers?!!!

      Reply
  8. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Holy hell put the meth down

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 9:31 am

    But she can afford a nice ‘Mike Tyson’ tattoo…

    Reply
  10. AliceW on June 21, 2018 at 10:17 am

    You would think the County Commission would clean the Park/Great Mills up while it is spreading to the county lines!

    Reply
  11. It May Be Too Late Already. on June 21, 2018 at 10:34 am

    What a way to destroy a human body!

    Besides those hideous speckles that force you to look away, That ugly-ass face tat just permanently ruins her entire head.

    She is the walking dead.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I wanna see her smile!

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Do you even meth, bro?

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Wow , that’s just sad

    Reply
  15. Governor Hogie on June 21, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Yes, yes I would

    Reply
  16. YourMomZaenus on June 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Holy faces of meth.

    Reply
  17. Whoa Nelly on June 21, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I’m sure it isnt her fault, its the disease of addiction, blah blah blah…

    Reply

