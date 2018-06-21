Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, Cpl. Thomas Seyfried of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lexington Park Kohl’s store for a reported theft.

The loss prevention associate observed Becky Sue Booth, 41, of Lexington Park removing theft-prevention tags from clothing in an attempt to steal merchandise.

Booth said she brought a backpack and pliers into the store to remove tags and conceal stolen goods.

Booth was charged with Theft: $100 to $1,500.

