On Thursday, June 21, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to Margret Brent Way, in Saint Mary’s City, for the reported traumatic injuries involving a golf cart.

Crews arrived on scene to find a golf cart overturned, with three victims on a pathway behind St. Mary’s College of Maryland Wellness Center.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital, and one person signed patient treatment refusal forms on the scene.