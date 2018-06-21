UPDATE: Huntingtown Woman Died After Dog Attack In Calvert County

June 21, 2018

UPDATE: Jenna Rae Sutphin, 28, of Huntingtown succumbed to her injuries at 5:05 p.m. this evening at the  the Washington Hospital Center.

6/21/2018: A large dog that had reportedly attacked a woman outside of her home was fatally wounded by responding police after it charged a trooper this morning in Calvert County.

The victim is identified as Jenna Rae Sutphin, 28, of the unit block of Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown. She was transported from the scene to Calvert Memorial Health Center by ambulance and later transferred by air to Washington Medstar Hospital Center where she is currently undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

At about 7:15 a.m. this morning, a trooper from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the unit-block of Cherry Hill Road and Route 4 in Huntingtown, Maryland, after receiving an animal complaint from motorists passing by the area. Upon his arrival to the scene, the trooper found the dog actively engaged in the attack in an overgrown area near the highway, adjacent to the front yard of the victim’s home. Police believe the dog is owned by the victim’s fiancee.

As the trooper approached the scene, the dog aggressively began moving towards the trooper. In fear for his safety, the trooper fired his State Police issued .40 caliber pistol, wounding the dog. Subsequently, the dog ran from the scene.

The trooper immediately began rendering aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived. Sheriff deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

The dog, later identified as a Dogo, was located a short distance away from the scene. In an attempt to apprehend the dog and prevent it from doing further harm to anyone, police on scene fired again, fatally wounding the animal.

Maryland State Police investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Calvert County Animal Control also responded to the scene. The investigation is continuing.


18 Responses to UPDATE: Huntingtown Woman Died After Dog Attack In Calvert County

  1. Limp_Bizkit on June 21, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Why wasn’t Animal Control on the scene before the second shot if the dog was already wounded and RAN AWAY?????????????? Calvert Country Sheriff Deputies were there. Maryland State Police were there. They really needed all that for a DOG. To the Officer or Officer’s that did this you are a F***ING C***. * = U

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      STFU the officers did right thing, killing an aggressive dog. The dog just mauled a woman

      • Laura on June 21, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        It killed her

    • Laura on June 21, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      What the hell are you saying LB! This dog killed this 28 year old beloved woman you sick freek!

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      the lady died…. The police absolutely did the right thing here…

    • Adam 12 on June 21, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      Unless that dog injured someone you knew, then it would be different. Right? Idiot.

    • Are you serious? on June 21, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Wtf is wrong with you? A human being was mauled. Shame on you.

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Stfu idiot

    • James on June 21, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      Youj are just ignorant.

    • Sidbel on June 21, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      Are you freaking kidding. I know the family
      Of the victim. I’d shoot the dog myself.
      What are you thinking

    • Tina on June 21, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Your an idiot

    • Zinger on June 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Same idiot from The BayNet comments section.

    • Rob Stark on June 21, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      Limp_Bizkit,

      Just one question for you, does it hurt to be so stupid?

  2. OLD YELLER on June 21, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    I bet the breed of dog was a cocker spaniel…..

    • Dr. Dolittle on June 21, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      Dogo Argentino. Nice try though.

  3. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    You’re both complete idiots – but that’s obvious from anyone who bothered to read the article and/or knows the story! You should both shut the hell up as you have NO CLUE what you are talking about!

  4. Anonymous on June 21, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    animal control in calvert is worthless.

  5. grieving for family on June 21, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Prayers to the family. Such a sad story.

