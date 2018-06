On Friday, June 22, 2018 at approximately 1:10 p.m., police fire and emergency medical personnel responded to Point Lookout Road in the area of Marion Drive, in Helen for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a FedEx box truck on it’s side in a field.

The driver was taken to an area trauma center by ground for injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating the crash.