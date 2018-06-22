UPDATE: 32-Year-Old Marbury Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

UPDATE 6/23/2018 @ 3:40 p.m.: On Friday, June 22, 2018, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of eastbound MD Rt. 225 (Hawthorne Rd.) east of Arlough Place, in La Plata.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed the driver, Joseph Antonio Davis, 32, of Marbury, trapped in his 2002 Nissan Altima, and EMS was providing medical treatment.

A preliminary investigation by Troopers indicated the vehicle being driven by Davis was traveling eastbound on MD Rt. 225 east of Arlough Place. A 2017 Nissan Rogue being operated by Emily Michelle Proctor, 29, of Indian Head, was traveling westbound on MD Rt. 225 east of Arlough Place, and for reasons unknown crossed the double yellow lines, and subsequently struck the Nissan Rogue head on.

After all medical treatment efforts were unsuccessful, Davis was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS personnel.

Passengers of both vehicles were transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding the above mentioned incident is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

6/22/2018: On Friday, June 22, 2018., at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Hawthorne Road and Arlough Place, in La Plata for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles in the roadway, with multiple people trapped.

One patient is confirmed to be deceased at the scene, with at least two others seriously injured and trapped, one infant, which was in a car seat at the time, was said to have minor or no injuries.

Helicopters were requested, but were down due to weather.

Police continues to investigate the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

