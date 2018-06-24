Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Tractor Trailer at High Speed in California

June 24, 2018

On Sunday, June 24, 2018 at amy 12:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Town Creek Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident, with a vehicle into a tractor trailer.

Crews arrived on scene to find a semi-truck and trailer in the roadway, with the Toyota Tundra Pick-up truck in the median on a tree, with the driver/single occupant still inside the vehicle.

Witnesses on the scene said the driver of the Tundra was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the back of the tractor trailer, the pick-up truck lost control and went into the medium and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The single occupant and driver of the vehicle was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 hangar, and was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

Speed and alcohol appears to be factors.

The Maryland State Police are currently investigating the incident, and updates will be provided as they become available.




