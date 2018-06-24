Waldorf Man Arrested for Assault After Stabbing on Smallwood Drive

On June 18, 2018, at approximately 7:5o p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1120 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation showed two men began arguing. During the argument, one male pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

The victim was flown to a hospital where it was later determined his injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers located the suspect on the scene and placed him under arrest. The knife was also recovered.

Joseph Calvin Thompson, 35, of Waldorf, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

PFC M. O’Shields is investigating.

