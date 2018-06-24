Lusby Man Arrested for Trespassing at Advance Auto Parts

On June 11, 2018, Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Advance Auto Parts, in Lusby for the report of a trespasser.

Emergency Communications advised a male subject who had previously been issued a no trespass warning for Advance Auto Parts was back on the property.

Deputy Gott arrived on scene and identified the subject as Gary Jackson, 49, of Lusby and confirmed the no trespass order.

Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespass: Private Property.

