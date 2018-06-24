24-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Killed After Crashing Dirt Bike Into Truck

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, at approximately 12:55 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dockser Drive and Sky View Drive in the Golden Beach neighborhood in Mechanicsville for the report of a motor-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

Deputies learned that the dirt bike, operated by Benjamin Daniel Warring, 24, of Mechanicsville failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the side of a small pickup truck.

Warring was receiving treatment for incapacitating injuries when he suddenly stopped breathing, and was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Initial investigation found that a 2003 Yamaha YZ125 was being operated illegally in the roadway on Dockser Drive. Warring was observed by several citizens to be operating in a reckless manner and appeared to be using a cellphone in the manner which caused the citizens to believe he was filming himself. Warring then failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dockser and Sky View Drive and collided into the passenger side of a 1997 Nissan XE truck operated by Vincent Wood, 21, of Mechanicsville. Wood did not sustain any injury as a result of the collision.

The St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assume the investigation.

At this time, speed, cellular phone use, lack of protective equipment and failure to obey a traffic-control device are contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not provided a statement to the police are asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. *8031 or at brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.

