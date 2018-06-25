Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata Sends Two to Hospital

June 25, 2018

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 9:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Marshalls Corner Road and Turkey Hill Road, in La Plata, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped.

Dispatch advised responding units that one vehicle was overturned, and was believed to have at least two people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to confirm two vehicles, with one vehicle overturned with two people trapped. Rescue personnel requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for evaluation. One patient signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Crash remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.




