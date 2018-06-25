Police and Rescue Personnel Respond to Overdose Victim at Hermanville Sunoco Gas Pumps

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the Hermanville Sunoco on Three Notch Road for the report of a male passed out in a vehicle at the gas pumps.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the male unresponsive and suffering from an apparent overdose.

They were able to revive the male with a two doses of naloxone and transported him to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

