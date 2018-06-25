Police and Rescue Personnel Respond to Overdose Victim at Hermanville Sunoco Gas Pumps

June 25, 2018

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the Hermanville Sunoco on Three Notch Road for the report of a male passed out in a vehicle at the gas pumps.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the male unresponsive and suffering from an apparent overdose.

They were able to revive the male with a two doses of naloxone and transported him to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.


This entry was posted on June 25, 2018 at 7:13 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Police and Rescue Personnel Respond to Overdose Victim at Hermanville Sunoco Gas Pumps

  1. Ace of spades on June 25, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Should have let them OD

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.