One Driver Arrested After Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 9:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Town Creek Drive, in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway, in a rear-end style collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and another was arrested by a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs is currently investigating, and updates will be provided when they become available.





