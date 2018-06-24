Walter Rupert Speith “Walt”, 69, of St. George’s Island, MD, formerly of Loudon County passed away on June 20, 2018 at his residence. Born on April 25, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD he was the son of Catherine Ann Wathen Speith and the late Jarrett Speith. Walt is survived by his siblings: Kathryn Speith and Patricia Bragg. Nieces and Nephews: Jesse Humphries, Jarrett Speith, Madeline Bragg and Liesel Bragg. Great-Niece and Great-Nephew: Lancelot Humphries and Evangeline Humphries.

Walt graduated from Ryken High School in 1967 and attended the University of Maryland. He was a self-employed Tile Setter.

Walter was highly respected in his trade as a Tiler and Brick Mason and was considered an artisan by many. He became friends with his many clients and their referrals kept him quite busy. Walter loved the outdoors and all of nature. He was an avid fisherman, archer and prolific gardener. He enjoyed preparing meals with his fresh catches and harvest. Throughout his life he was devoted to many pets including his pet deer Posh and Spice. Walter almost always had dogs, his last best friend was Shelby.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Lancelot Humphries, Madeline Bragg, Glen Mattingly and Eddie Bowles. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Liesel Bragg and Billy Bell.