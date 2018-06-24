Irvin Montrose Harvey, 79, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 20, 2018 at his residence. Born on February 11, 1939 in Savannah, Georgia he was the son of the late Marjorie Buckner Harvey and Glenn Harold Harvey. Montrose was the loving husband of Susan Harvey whom he married on December 21, 1965 in Hampton, SC. He is survived by his children: Paige Carroll (Mac) of Gulf Shores, AL, Michelle Hall of Leonardtown, MD and Monty Harvey (Robyn) of Leonardtown, MD. 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Joe Harvey (Sylvia) and Buck Harvey (Phyllis).

Montrose graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 1956. He moved from Hampton, SC to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1977. Montrose served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1981 retiring on April 30, 1981 after 21 years of service. His duty stations included: Pensacola, FL, Newfoundland, Patuxent River, MD, Iceland, Warminster, PA and Norfolk, VA. While serving in the Navy Montrose earned: Meritorious Unit Commendation, Air Medal (Two), Navy “E” Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and Sixth Good Conduct Award.

Montrose was employed as a Jet Engine Test Cell Site Manager for Naval Air Station Patuxent River/DynCorp for 20 years retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners, VFW, and Fleet Reserve. As well as a member of the St. George Island United Methodist Church, United Methodist Men (President, Treasurer), St. George Island Church Trustee, and Staff/Parish Relations Committee Member. Montrose enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and boating. He liked to watch western movies, read western books, and especially loved spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM in 1st Saints Community Church Leonardtown, MD with Pastor Alan Hemming officiating. Interment will follow in St. George’s Island United Methodist Cemetery St. George’s Island, MD. Pallbearers will be: Monty Harvey, Mac Carroll, Trent Hall, Clay Hall, Garrett Harvey and Tyler Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Lindsay Kazy and Georgia Rey Harvey.