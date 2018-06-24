Linda Sue Potter, 66, of Ridge, MD passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 16, 1952 in Prince George’s County, MD to Margaret Alberta Garner of Lothian, MD and Charles Harold Jett.

Linda was a very talented floral designer and created many beautiful pieces with Kenny’s Florist in Lexington Park, MD for the past 30 years. She was creative and had a flair for decorating. She enjoyed cooking and made delicious meals, including pork Florentine and lasagna. She enjoyed going to the beach and has traveled to Outer Banks, NC since 1996. She always liked taking trips especially to Ocean City, MD and historical landmarks. Her hobbies included dancing, learning history, especially about the Civil War era, and relaxing at the beach. She was strong and determined and was a 17 year cancer survivor. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother and beloved husband of 20 years, James Potter, Linda is also survived by her daughter, Margie Benfield of Mechanicsville, MD; her sister, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Green (Mike) of Lothian, MD; her grandchildren: Savanna Benfield, Jackson Benfield, Jessica Potter and Brycen Potter; stepchildren, James A Potter (Lori) of Aylette, VA and Kelly Lynn Jones (Rudy) of North Chesterfield, VA; and many extended family. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Harold Jett.

Family will receive friends for Linda’s Life Celebration on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.