CWO4 Jesse James Fleury III, USN (Ret.), 68, of Lexington Park, MD passed away at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Jesse James Fleury II and Norma Shirley Armstrong Fleury.

In 1969 Jesse enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country with over 24 years of dedicated service until his retirement on June 1, 1993 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He then went to work as a procurement specialist until 2004 for several government contractors. His last job, one he found very rewarding, was driving a school bus for Kessler Bus. He drove the bus from 2008 to October 2017. He loved the children on his bus route and was known as “Mr. McFleury.” Jesse was a teacher and a mentor to many. He enjoyed explaining the why’s and how’s to people so they could better understand.

On November 21, 2007, he married his beloved wife, Susan Kessler Fleury, in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 10 wonderful years of marriage. He was romantic and was the “kindest, most thoughtful and generous person she ever met.” In the beginning of their relationship he tutored his wife in math and supported her as she completed nursing school. Together they enjoyed trips to the Shenandoah vineyards, Monticello, and for the past 9 year’s family vacations to Onslow Beach at Camp Lejeune. Jesse and Susan also enjoyed other hobbies including attending the Riverfest concerts held at St. Mary’s College each season and events at Sotterley.

Jesse was an avid bowler and was active in a summer youth league where he was paired with a child whom he taught how to bowl. His hobbies included woodworking, making gorgeous pens and yo-yo’s for the grandchildren. His Porsche was his baby and he loved to drive her fast. He was an excellent baker with his specialty being cheesecakes and key lime pie. He also made delicious chocolate covered strawberries. He often made dinner for his wife, and they were always delicious, he was famous for his mashed potatoes. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He planted a tree for each of them in his garden. He enjoyed making pancake and sausage breakfast with them. He grew beautiful and bountiful gardens, and taught them the love of gardening.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jesse is also survived by his children: Jesse J. Fleury IV (Toni) of Severn, MD, Charles C. Fleury (Jill) of Waldorf, MD, Sarah E. Weatherwax (Jason) of Okinawa, and Nathan A. Shoaf (Lindsay) of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: Richard J. Fleury (Linda) of Bel Air, MD, David R. Fleury (Tanya) of Chattanooga, TN, Debra L. Fleury of Catonsville, MD, Rebecca L. Fleury of Catonsville, MD; eight grandchildren: Gabrille R. Fleury, Jamie C. Fleury, Zachary G. Fleury, Hannah E. Weatherwax, Samuel D. Weatherwax, Levi J. Weatherwax, Lucus A. Shoaf, Mackenzie N. Shoaf; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon A. Mayes.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 24710 Sotterley Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, Re: School Pal Packs, 24710 Sotterley Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

