Dennis Lee Cox, 63, of Baden, MD, passed away on June 18, 2018. Born February 12, 1955 in Takoma Park, MD to the late Archie J. and Blanche E. Cox. Dennis was a Fire Fighter with the Prince George’s County Fire Department from 1977 to 2002. He served as Battalion Chief from 1995 to 2002. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and ball player. He was also known as “Big Country”.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his sister, Nancy M. (Lamont) Smith. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Terrie Cox; his devoted children, Stacey (Jason) Danielson, Amber (Jason) Lynch, Ryan J. Cox; brother, Gary F. (Debbie) Cox; sister, Janis A. (John) Ashley; grandchildren, Leigha, Riess, Grady, Harper and Caroline as well as in-laws Dick & Louise Riess, Ann Marie & Ray Buckler, Michael & Lorri Riess along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received At Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with Prayers at 7:30 PM for Dennis’ Memorial Gathering. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17502 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Immanuel Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.