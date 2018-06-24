Lawrence Vincent Lucas, 84, of La Plata, Maryland, died on June 20, 2018 at his home.

Lawrence was a Veteran of the United States Army, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He was of the Catholic faith and a parishoner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Newport. He was a Senior Project Manager with Verizon and was responsible for placing the first fiber optic cable in Charles County, using a railroad flat bed car with a plow over the side. The cable ran from the Verizon Equipment Office to the AT&T Building in Waldorf, Maryland.

Lawrence restored a 1929 Ford Model A, planned and helped build an obstacle course at Melwood Park, made beautiful teacup chandeliers, and grew the most beautiful sunflowers. He was the past President of the Southern Maryland Pioneers.

In addition to all his accomplishments, Lawrence helped many people throughout his life. He helped anyone who asked and many that didn’t. He took great care of his mother for more than 30 years. He also held Hot Rod cook outs at his house for 16 years in order to bring friends and family together around good food.

Lawrence was the son of the late Clifton Eugene Lucas and the late Florence Helen Hooe Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard David Lucas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Amanda Karen Goldey Lucas; one son, Lawrence Vincent Lucas, II; and one brother, Francis Eugene Lucas.

Friends received on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Newport, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Maryland.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions in Lawrence’s name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603 or to St, Mary’s Catholic Church – Newport, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.