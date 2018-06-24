Norma Ann Hancock, 90, of La Plata, Maryland, died on June 17, 2018, at her residence.

Born on February 15, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Wenzel McDonagh and Clarence O. McDonagh. Mrs. Hancock was raised in Hughesville, Maryland and was a graduate of Notre Dame School in Bryantown. She worked part time in the U. S. Post Office, a flower shop and beauty shop. Mrs. Hancock enjoyed singing with the Silver Tones and other various activities at the Clark Senior Center in La Plata, playing in the Hand Bell Choir at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of the Show Troup. While in her 50’s, she obtained her pilot’s license and loved to fly every chance she got.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hancock was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold Lee Hancock; her son, Matthew William Hancock.

She is survived by her three sons, Donald James (Debbie) Hancock of La Plata, MD; Michael John (Sherri) Hancock of La Plata, MD; Gerald Thomas (Kay) Hancock of La Plata, MD; one daughter, Kathryn Dyson of Tulsa, OK; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 22, 2018, from 9 AM until time for Mass to begin at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at La Plata United Methodist Church Cemetery, Dentsville, MD.

Pallbearers are Gregory, Michael, Justin, Thomas, Devin and Lee. Honorary Pallbearer will be DJ Hancock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church P. O. Box 1390 La Plata, MD 20646 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603.