Peggie Kissinger Jerkins, 92, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died on June 20, 2018 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Born on June 30, 1925 in Tampa, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Mary Helice Wentzel Kissinger and Stephen Kissinger. Mrs. Jerkins was a homemaker and mom.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Percy A. Jerkins and son-in-law, Tom Hamorsky.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Hamorsky; grandsons and granddaughter-in-law, Kyle and Krystal Hamorsky and Brett Hamorsky; great grandchildren Mylan and Zofie Hamorsky.

Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Lakeland, FL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 112 East Charles Street, P. O. Box 780, La Plata, MD 20646.