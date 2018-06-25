Video: Vape Jungle in Lexington Burglarized Twice in 24 Hours

June 25, 2018

UPDATE 6/26/2018: Vape Jungle was burglarized again on approximately 11:55 p.m., on Monday June 25, 2018.

This is the second burglary in less than 24 hours.

Video from the first burglary can be seen below.

On Monday night the front window was smashed out and property damaged and items stolen.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene and a K9 track was conducted, which ended in the area of Great Mills Road. Police located a black male running on foot a short time later in the area of the Comfort Inn on Three Notch Road in Lexington. The male subject police located did not match the description of the person seen on video a short time earlier, however he was in possession of a ski Mask.

6/25/2018: Vape Jungle located at 21800 N Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park. was victim to a burglary on Monday June 25, 2018 at approximately 1:10 a.m.

In the video Vape Jungle posted on their Facebook page, four people can be seen  stealing multiple items and destroying property inside the establishment.

Vape Jungle posted the following on their Facebook page:

So this morning around 1:10am these 4 knuckle heads decided is was a good idea to bust the front window of our Lexington Park location and steal a bunch of stuff. We are offering a CASH MONEY REWARD for any information that leads to an arrest of these four criminals!!

Anyone recognize these thieves? Cash money reward leading to an arrest of these scum bags- hopefully someone will recognize their dispositions. We’ve gotten some good leads but please keep them coming in and please share. This happened at 1:10am in Lexington Park last night. #scum #Bums #thieves #LexingtonPark #VapeJungle

If you have information about the burglary you can contact the store at (240) 237-8334, or by email at thevapejungle@gmail.com.




14 Responses to Video: Vape Jungle in Lexington Burglarized Twice in 24 Hours

  1. Otis Scorpio doesn't vape on June 25, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    ISIS fighters vape? Who knew?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 26, 2018 at 8:10 am

      Lol!! Better than hukas?

      Reply
  2. Bill on June 25, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Local kids. Stealing candy. They will be found

    Reply
  3. Annonymous on June 25, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Uh oh C Lane hahahaha

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on June 25, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    The person in black shirt is a female. I can tell by the way she moves and only one Item in her hand.Im a investigator.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on June 25, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    The person in black might be a female. Check out how she moves.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 25, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Parking lot facing cameras may be a good investment. I’d contact neighboring stores for exterior camera footage.

    Reply
  7. Joe on June 26, 2018 at 7:01 am

    Evil Shredder and his Foot Soldiers are up to no good. Someone better tell the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

    Reply
  8. Daktari on June 26, 2018 at 7:01 am

    It’s a jungle!

    Expect animals and animal behavior.

    Reply
  9. Axel Rose on June 26, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Welcome to the vape jungle baby!

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on June 26, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Same pics one sees in Wickipedia when looking up ‘hood’ rats.

    Reply
  11. The Dude on June 26, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Defecating on their own community…”Put your business in Lexington Park, they said. The rent is cheap, they said…”

    Yeah, well, welcome to the ‘hood.

    “Why can’t we get business’ to come to our community???”

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on June 26, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Plant someone inside with a shotgun and blast them away next time they come in.

    Reply
  13. Fred B on June 26, 2018 at 10:28 am

    The COPS just need to sit in Millison Plaza all night.. I wonder why they don’t….

    Reply

