Carryout Restaurant in Lexington Park Burglarized Four Times

Jerry and Son Carry Out located at 21692 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park has been burglarized four times since May 21, 2018.

The three most recent burglaries occurred on June 15th, June 18th and again on June 25th.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robberies and anyone with information should contact them at 301-475-8008 or Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



