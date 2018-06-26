Carryout Restaurant in Lexington Park Burglarized Four Times

Jerry and Son Carry Out located at 21692 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park has been burglarized four times since May 21, 2018.
The three most recent burglaries occurred on June 15th, June 18th and again on June 25th.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robberies and anyone with information should contact them at 301-475-8008 or Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Someone give that owner a gun permit so he can take care of his problem once and for all. If they are happening after hours it is too bad they can’t make a remote surveillance system that would alert the owner when the place is being broken into and allow the owner to set off a teargas bomb remotely. If nothing else it would put a hurting on this POS.
They have apps for that. It’s a matter of paying for it.
I drive by that place all the time and i’m surprised it is even still open. Hows the food ? comment below your favorite dish.
Looks like an ‘undercover brother’ to me.
Did they just recently put in surveillance? Where’s the footage from the other three times they broke in? I think I would consider a silent alarm linked to the ‘cop shop’. Even if nothing gets stolen…replacing windows gets expensive after a while.