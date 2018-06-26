Waldorf Man Arrested for Murder of Roommate

On June 22, 2018, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Marlette Place in Waldorf for a possible death investigation after a witness told officers the suspect may have killed his roommate.

When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male; he was deceased. The cause of death was not immediately clear. The man’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy later revealed the victim had been strangled; the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The victim was subsequently identified as Jose Eliseo Pena-Lemus, 27, of Waldorf.

The suspect, Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Det. J. Long is investigating.

