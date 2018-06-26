Waldorf Man Arrested for Murder of Roommate

June 26, 2018
Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf

Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf

On June 22, 2018,  at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Marlette Place in Waldorf for a possible death investigation after a witness told officers the suspect may have killed his roommate.

When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male; he was deceased. The cause of death was not immediately clear. The man’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy later revealed the victim had been strangled; the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The victim was subsequently identified as Jose Eliseo Pena-Lemus, 27, of Waldorf.

The suspect, Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Det. J. Long is investigating.

Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf

Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on June 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to Waldorf Man Arrested for Murder of Roommate

  1. Anonymous on June 26, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I think I saw that guy voting in the Democratic Primary today.

    Reply
    • What what on June 26, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      I’m sure he voted at every voting location, so thats probably true

      Reply
    • jurry Foreman on June 26, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      Well if found guilty, he can expect 3 hot’s and a cot.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on June 26, 2018 at 4:55 pm

        I think it’s only 2 hots these days.

        Reply
    • Daniel Danielson on June 26, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      douche

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 26, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      you’re not funny

      Reply
  2. AliceW on June 26, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    One of those people doing a job Americans won’t do I hear about from politicians. Apparently those politicians haven’t heard of Baltimore, Chicago and other large Blue cities.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.