Identities Needed for Theft Suspects in St. Mary’s County Needed

On Sunday at 8:50 a.m., June 24, 2018, two suspects took a Troy-Bilt curved-shaft grass trimmer, model TB635EC from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Worth Avenue in California. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or incident are asked to call Dep. Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. *8076 or email Benjamin.Raley@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 33426-18



On Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:05 p.m. a suspect stole a blue and gray Next Unisex Power Climber bicycle from the back of the Lexington Park IHOP restaurant while the victim was working inside. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or incident is asked to call Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or email Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 28829-18

On Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 1:15 a.m., a suspect took a backpack off the shelf at the California Walmart store on Miramar Way and stuffed it with merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying for any of the items. When stopped by a store employee, the suspect relinquished the merchandise. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Dep. Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8005 or email Matthew.Beyer@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 32843-18

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., a suspect at the California Walmart store wheeled a cart of merchandise past the last point of sale and was leaving the store when stopped by a loss-prevention employee. The suspect left when asked to go to the loss-prevention office. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or incident is asked to call DFC Sheena Tirpak at 301-475-4200, ext. *8051 or email Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 33308-18