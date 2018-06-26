Lusby Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin and Crack in California

On Friday, June 22, 2018, Cpl. Daniel Snyder of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Iverson Drive in California to assist the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant service.

While in the dwelling, Snyder observed a bag of hypodermic needles, a smoking device, a metal spoon with suspected heroin residue on it and a folded piece of paper with suspected heroin in it.

While searching James Michael Wyatt, 34, of Lusby, paper money with suspected cocaine was found along with a plastic baggie with suspected crack cocaine.

Wyatt was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

